Claim: Woman died after resident manager refused to check on her

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When Leslie Seale moved to Alabama, she needed a home that fit her tight budget.

Hutto Tower seemed perfect with its cozy apartments that have adequate kitchens, spacious bedrooms, and balconies that overlook Dothan’s bustling westside.

Income-based rent made it an affordable option.

“It’s a nice place to live (and) I love those apartments,” is how Seale’s sister rates Hutto Tower.

Past that, Phyllis Dean doesn’t have much good to say because she believes negligent management contributed to Seale’s death.

She claims management ignored repeated concerns last month as her sister lay on urine-soaked bedsheets after suffering a massive stroke.

“She could have been saved…there is a chance she could have been saved,” Dean told WTVY as she fought back sorrowful tears.

She isn’t the only one that believes Hutto management ignored desperate pleas.

So does Pastor Rodney Anderson who leads Pathway Baptist Church where Seale worshiped.

He said concerned Pathway members went to Hutto Tower because they had been unable to contact Seale for several days.

“Management would not give them access to her apartment,” Anderson recalls.

Frustrated, they took their concerns to Pastor Anderson.

A police chaplain before moving to Dothan, he knew how to gain access to Seale’s apartment.

He summoned officers and requested a welfare check.

Dothan police confirm they sent an officer to Hutto Tower, and management finally opened Seale’s door on January 22 but, by then, it was too late.

Anderson, as does Dean, believes that she had suffered the stroke nearly a week earlier.

Hutto Tower manager Marie Cook declined a formal interview for this report, but when reached by phone she claimed only once was she asked to check on Seale.

She does not recall the day of that request but claims she had seen Seale earlier that same day.

Seale, Cook said, had given specific instructions not to enter her apartment without permission, a request communicated verbally but not in writing.

Cook promised a statement further detailing the matter would be provided to WTVY no later than Monday morning, but that statement was not received.

Hutto Tower, an Alabama Baptist independent living facility, does not provide medical care nor does it routinely check on residents.

However, rooms are equipped with devices that alert management of distress, but Seale was apparently unable to activate hers.

“When somebody’s patterns (change) there has to be common sense,” said Pastor Anderson of Cook’s refusal to enter Seale’s apartment.

“If they would have (checked on her), she might still be alive today,” Phyllis Dean said.

When she went to clean out his sister’s apartment something else concerned Dean.

“(Seale’s) life alert box was missing, her cremation box was missing and her little black book with all her pass codes was missing,” she told WTVY.

Dean also claims all emails and text messages had been erased from Seale’s cell phone.

Police filed an investigatory report on the missing items.

Dean does not believe Hutto management was involved in their disappearance but has suspicions that another resident may have accessed Seale’s apartment.

