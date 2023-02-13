2023-2024 DCS District Teachers of the Year Announced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, February 9, Dothan City Schools (DCS) proudly announced their District Teachers of the Year that will represent Dothan City Schools at the state level for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

DCS also announced their Principal of the Year as well as Support Person of the Year.

According to the District’s Facebook post, the following teachers and administration were awarded:

Carver School for Math, Science and Technology’s Suzanne Richards was named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Dothan Preparatory Academy’s Ben Lundy was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Dothan High School’s Dr. Keith Bland was named the Principal of the Year.

Dothan City Schools Transportation Director, Mr. Jay Bruner was named Support of the Year.

Dothan City School Employees of the Year were not only awarded these distinct honors. Local community partners and businesses came together to award these recipients with well deserved prizes.

District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year received a Smokey Mountain Weekend prize package with a 2-night stay in Gatlinburg, Tennessee with tickets to Dollywood courtesy of SmartBank.

Dothan City School’s Principal of the Year received a 2-night stay in Miramar Beach, Florida courtesy of Wyatt Sasser Construction.

Dothan City Schools Support Person of the Year received a gift certificate for dinner for 4 to Bella’s Fine Dining and movie tickets for 4 as well as delicious desserts from M.Y. Cakes and Pastries courtesy of Dunbarton Corporation.

Additionally, all winners received gift cards from Wharf Casual Seafood.

Dothan City Schools is extremely appreciative to the generosity of the local community business partners.

