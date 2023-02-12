WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery

Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her...
Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her third surgery.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children.

Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery.

“He was dying to see her,” Carmichael said, “They love each other.”

Collins has Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition where she has had four heart defects present at birth.

Approximately 40,000 babies in the United States are born with a congenital heart defect, also known as CHD.

The toddler has been in and out of the hospital since her diagnosis.

Carmichael said the journey has been tough for Collins, but she continues to keep fighting through it.

“She keeps us on our toes for sure,” Carmichael said, “She’s one of a kind.”

Carmichael and her partner Justin Caudle plan to start a fundraiser by selling t-shirts to raise awareness of CHD.

50% of proceeds will go to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

