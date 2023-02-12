Dothan boys basketball captures area title in thriller over Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team wins the area tournament after Thomas Dowd hit the game winning shot as time expired to give Dothan the 45-44 win over Enterprise.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.