Dothan boys basketball captures area title in thriller over Enterprise

By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team wins the area tournament after Thomas Dowd hit the game winning shot as time expired to give Dothan the 45-44 win over Enterprise.

