Beautiful Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – A dry start to the work week leading to warmer temperatures. By mid-week we can expect highs in the upper 70s and possibly see 80-degree temperatures Thursday afternoon. Rain expected overnight Thursday and into the morning Friday. Next Saturday looking cool and dry for the KOK Mardi Gras Parade.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 36°. Winds becoming W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 73° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 51° High: 76° 20%

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 61° High: 80° 60% at night

FRI: Rain ending early, then sunny. Low: 47° High: 59° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 58° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

