Rain Ending......for Now

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain will clear out overnight leaving mostly cloudy skies for Sunday morning. By the early afternoon the clouds will move out leaving us with sunny skies for our afternoon. Temperatures will warm up due to the abundance of sunshine leaving us near 60 for the high Sunday. Rain chances will go back up by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 43°. Winds becoming S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, rain at times. High near 60°. Winds WNW at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, cloudy and cooler. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 73° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54° High: 76° 20%

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 61° High: 80° 60% at night

FRI: Rain ending early, then sunny. Low: 47° High: 59° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Extremely Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 30-35 kts. Seas offshore 9-14 feet.

