Pike County crash kills pedestrian

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Goshen woman died Friday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along a busy Pike County highway.

Sherry L. Adams was hit by a SUV driven by a 17-year-old driver that state troopers did not identify in a statement.

Following the collision that occurred in a turn lane of U.S. 231, Adams was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

The accident happened about four miles south of Troy shortly after 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.