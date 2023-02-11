Pike County crash kills pedestrian

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Goshen woman died Friday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along a busy Pike County highway.

Sherry L. Adams was hit by a SUV driven by a 17-year-old driver that state troopers did not identify in a statement.

Following the collision that occurred in a turn lane of U.S. 231, Adams was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

The accident happened about four miles south of Troy shortly after 7 p.m.

