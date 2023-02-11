Governor Ivey pushes for more veteran hires with medallion program

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey is pushing for more Alabama employers to hire veterans. The state is using an incentive to get them back into the workforce.

Navigator International in Enterprise is a veteran owned-and-run business; they are a two-time platinum recipient of the state’s “Hire Vets Medallion Award”.

Vice President William Baker said, “The owner of the company is a retired Army colonel, and me the Vice President of the company, I’m a retired sergeant major so it makes for a real nice landing for some of the people who retire from Fort Rucker.”

The award is given to businesses that not only hire veterans, but retain them on their payrolls. “We need our veterans in Alabama’s workforce, and as governor, I’ve made it a priority to connect their diverse talents with meaningful opportunities,” said Governor Ivey. “These extraordinary men and women deserve our very best, and I am proud of Alabama’s world-class employers for helping our veterans provide for themselves and their families after service.”

“Veterans come with already skill sets that have already been implied or imbedded in them,” Baker said. “Loyalty is the big one.”

Baker knows first-hand that the transition into the workforce for a veteran can be challenging. He said, “It’s scary. I will tell you, anxiety is very high for most veterans myself included. To be able to land with a veteran-owned company with individuals that you may or may not have served with before, but you speak the same language, it just makes that transition so much easier.”

Applications for the Vet’s Medallion Award will be open through April 30. To find out more information email HireVets.gov.

