Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia Aaliyah Creech (pictured) was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night,...
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
(Sample Card) The Benefit Card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors are...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
An attorney for Jamie Townes says that Townes never shirked his obligation to wear an ankle...
Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney

Latest News

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
Gas pipeline to Vegas to resume operating after shutdown
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Woman's lost dog dog found 7 years later
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000