On the dotted line: Kerchner signs with Hawks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long’s Austin Kerchner becomes another Wiregrass football player headed up 231 to play for the Huntingdon Hawks in 2023.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.