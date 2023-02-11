ADOC: Inmate releases will continue as planned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC) announced that in accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect January 31, 2023, ADOC, will continue the process of transferring eligible inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).

During the initial transfer period (January 31, 2023 – February 10, 2023), ADOC has transferred 386 inmates from its custody due to the retroactive law.

According to ADOC, going forward, these transfers will occur twice a month.

Some affected inmates have detainers/pending charges from other law enforcement agencies, and they will be transferred to those agencies instead of to ABPP for supervision. Some are out gated (temporarily leaving the facility) for various reasons (court, medical, etc.) but are still in ADOC custody. Once out of ADOC custody, the remainder are processed by ABPP, fitted with an ankle monitor, and then go under the supervision period until the end of their sentence.

ADOC stated that applicable victim notification requirements have been met and will be met before future inmates are released.

Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child (under the age of 12) are excluded from transfer to mandatory supervision, as are offenders serving life sentences. Mandatory supervision periods for eligible inmates are based on the length of the sentence.

