Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead in the middle of a Dothan street last year.

Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night, according to jail records.

Already charged with Capital Murder in the same case is Kevone Devontay Smith, who previously surrendered to authorities.

He and Creech are accused of shooting 35-year-old Samuel Gray along Miles Lane in November.

Smith is also charged with Intimidating a Witness.

Dothan police will release additional information later Friday.

Creech posted bond and was released late Thursday night.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.