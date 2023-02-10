Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case

Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night, according to jail records.
Mia Creech booking photo
Mia Creech booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead in the middle of a Dothan street last year.

Already charged with Capital Murder in the same case is Kevone Devontay Smith, who previously surrendered to authorities.

He and Creech are accused of shooting 35-year-old Samuel Gray along Miles Lane in November.

Smith is also charged with Intimidating a Witness.

Dothan police will release additional information later Friday.

Creech posted bond and was released late Thursday night.

