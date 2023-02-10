WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness.

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.

Seven turtles were cold-stunned by rapid temperature changes and stranded on Cape Cod. They were treated for illnesses including pneumonia, gastrointestinal stress and anemia.

Two sea turtles were admitted to the care center last fall, suffering from hook-and-line injuries along the South Carolina coast. A large hook had to be surgically removed from one turtle’s esophagus, according to the aquarium.

All nine turtles were released in Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
Ankle monitor (file photo)
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address
Alabama officials respond to President Biden’s State of the Union address

Latest News

.
Navy vessel comes ashore in South Carolina
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
In GOP-held Florida, Biden says no cuts for Social Security
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
Preston Hemphill was fired last week but has not been charged for his role in Nichols’ beating...
GRAPHIC: Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds