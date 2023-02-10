Rainy Start To The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Rain will move across the Wiregrass at times through the first half of the weekend. The cloudiness early Sunday will give way to sunshine, with clear and cold conditions for Sunday night. We’ll see a warming trend next week with another cold front to pass Thursday night with a round of showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 49°. Winds becoming NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, rain at times. High near 57°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, cloudy and cooler. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Early clouds, then sunny. Low: 43° High: 60° 10% early

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 73° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54° High: 76° 20%

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms at night. Low: 61° High: 80° 60% at night

FRI: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 47° High: 59° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

