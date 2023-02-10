Rain likely heading into the weekend

SYNOPSIS - Rain returns today with temperatures this morning starting off in the middle to upper 50s. Temperatures won’t move much today we will only see the lower 60s for highs with scattered showers throughout the day. Rain will become widespread tonight and into Saturday but the chance of severe weather with this is low! Temperatures tomorrow will remain cool as well with the rain around all day. Sunday the sun will return with highs in the lower 60s, next week we will start to watch our next system that will come in mid week.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 62°. Winds N 5-10 mph 70%

TONIGHT - Rain likely. Low near 49°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 80%

TOMORROW - Rain likely. High near 55°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 90%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 73° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 76° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 64° High: 80° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

