PCB partners with businesses to add more lifeguards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourist season is coming up, meaning more people will be coming to the world’s most beautiful beaches.

The Panama City Beach Fire Chief would like to have more lifeguards manning the beaches.

Chief Ray Morgan told Beach City Council Members Thursday they have extended one of their partnerships that will help.

The program is a beach safety agreement between the city and Resort Hospitality Enterprises to put extra lifeguards on the beach near the Boardwalk Beach Resort from April to September.

Morgan says he would like to add more partners. He also says they put lifeguards in the water 240 times with 66 of those rescues critical.

“What this helps us do is fund a way to protect the beach and its entirety right now we only have seven full-time lifeguards. With this program it gives us extra money, extra resources to put up more lifeguards in more hot spots in protected areas,” said Morgan.

