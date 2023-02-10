Paul McLean named new Slocomb football head coach

McLean, who served as the offensive coordinator for Slocomb during the 2022 season, is receiving the promotion after former coach Bryant Garrison announced his resignation in December after one season at the helm.(Slocomb High School)
By Ty Storey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Paul McLean is joining up with the Redtops as Slocomb announces him as the next head football coach for the school.

McLean, who served as the offensive coordinator for Slocomb during the 2022 season, is receiving the promotion after former coach Bryant Garrison announced his resignation in December after one season at the helm.

The Dothan High graduate becomes the third different head coach for the Redtops in the last 3 seasons, and brings in 18 years of coaching experience with coordinator and assistant roles at Houston County, Geneva County, Dothan (Tigers), and Dale County.

McLean notably also has three years of head coaching experience with Ashford Academy from 2007-2009, amassing a 13-17 record during that time and an AISA playoff appearance in 2008.

The Redtops are hoping to improve under McLean’s leadership after finishing the 2022 season with a 5-5 overall record and 3-4 in 4A-Region 2 play, including losses to eventual state champion Andalusia and state semifinalist Montgomery Catholic.

