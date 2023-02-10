Nobel laureate Toni Morrison to be featured on forever stamp

American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.
American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.(Source: USPS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new forever stamp featuring author Toni Morrison.

The stamp, which will be released on March 7, features a photo of Morrison that was taken in 2000.

She found both critical acclaim and commercial success with her 1970 novel, “The Bluest Eye,” which addressed racism through the eyes of an 11-year-old African American girl and is on the American Library Association’s 2022 list of top 10 most challenged books.

The African American search for identity is a theme that was present in many of Morrison’s works.

She became the first Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities at Princeton University in 1989.

And in 1993, she became the first African American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Morrison died in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ankle monitor (file photo)
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
Mia Creech booking photo
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Lawmakers react after Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Michelle Alberts still deals with lingering damage to this day, nearly 16 years later.
Woman who survived toxic shock syndrome from a tampon shares near-death experience
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot
Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Ultra stroller is shown.
Officials warn of stroller risk after 14-month-old died from asphyxiation