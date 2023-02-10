Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Jamie Townes notified his bondsman of ankle monitor difficulties but was told it would be a few days before he received a replacement, his attorney claims.

But, before he got the new device, Townes wound up back in jail where he had spent years.

“(Mr. Townes) did what he was supposed to do (notifying the bondsman), but the problem is nobody notified the courts (that the monitor fell off),” said attorney Adam E. Parker on Thursday.

With the monitor off, police charged Townes early Sunday with the least serious of robbery charges—third degree--- after he visited at least one night club and became embroiled in a scuffle over a purse, police said.

Afterwards, a WTVY investigation revealed issues with court ordered monitoring so serious that the district attorney took notice and launched a review of the matter.

“He is, in our opinion, a dangerous person and when he was put out in the public (on bond) we wanted to be able to monitor him,” D.A. Russ Goodman said of Townes.

But it seems the only one that possibly kept an eye on Townes is the owner of a tracking business that furnished the monitor for a fee---a man who, like Townes, has a lengthy criminal history.

Charles Ted Herring, an Alabama parolee who founded Tracking Dummies, assigned Townes his device but claims he received no alert that he had removed it.

Goodman will speak to Herring, who has not been implicated, as he investigates the ankle monitor debacle.

Police accused Townes in 2018 of brutally killing a woman who stole his car.

Long after his arrest, prosecutors removed the death penalty from the table, and it became increasingly apparent that Townes defense would be that he shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings in self-defense.

There were also a few bumbles along the way and in mid-2021 a judge set bond at $350,000 and three competitive surety companies joined forces to post it.

As part of Townes release, Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick ordered him to wear an ankle monitor, but the court apparently never followed up with compliance, leaving that chore to bonding companies and their representatives like Herring, who has numerous non-violent arrests that date back 30 years.

Parker told WTVY that Townes wore the monitor until last Friday when it fell off and was assured he would receive another one on Monday.

But, early Sunday, Townes got into a scuffle with a woman and that led to his robbery charge after he visited at least one nightclub void of the monitor, per authorities.

Within a few hours, Derrick had revoked Townes’ bond which keeps him behind bars until his murder trial, possibly this year.

After learning Townes wore no monitor, Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman promised an in-depth evaluation of the process and apparent lack of oversight.

“I commend Mr. Goodman for an aggressive approach with taking care of the ankle monitor situation,” Parker said, promising Townes’ cooperation.

As for the ankle monitor that Townes claims fell off, Parker said a bondsman picked it up from Townes’ home following his arrest.

