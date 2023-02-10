Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
He received the enhanced sentence because of his extensive criminal history that allowed Circuit Judge Butch Binford to impose stiffer punishment.
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday.
33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins.
Jenkins, a Headland high school student, was retrieving a trash can at his home in 2016 when Carruthers’ car swerved off a rural roadway.
Evidence revealed that he had smoked synthetic marijuana and drove at speeds of 80 in a 45-miles-per-hour zone.
Jenkins was a student who began writing computer programs at eight-years-old, his mother Lydia Gordon told WTVY News 4.
“I still think of him every day,” she said.
Carruthers also received a concurrent prison sentence for possessing drugs in the Henry County Jail.
