Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday.

33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins.

He received the enhanced sentence because of his extensive criminal history that allowed Circuit Judge Butch Binford to impose stiffer punishment.

Jenkins, a Headland high school student, was retrieving a trash can at his home in 2016 when Carruthers’ car swerved off a rural roadway.

Evidence revealed that he had smoked synthetic marijuana and drove at speeds of 80 in a 45-miles-per-hour zone.

Jenkins was a student who began writing computer programs at eight-years-old, his mother Lydia Gordon told WTVY News 4.

“I still think of him every day,” she said.

Carruthers also received a concurrent prison sentence for possessing drugs in the Henry County Jail.

