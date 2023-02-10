Man arrested for sex crimes in Panama City Beach

Wasserman allegedly bought juveniles alcohol and asked for nude photos of them
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach...
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach Road.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he solicited minors through alcohol and money.

Panama City Beach Police say they found through investigation on Feb. 4 that 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman had allegedly stopped and picked up three juveniles near Zoo World on Front Beach Road.

Wasserman reportedly exchanged phone numbers with the three and dropped them off in a neighborhood off South Thomas Drive.

Officials say a short time later, the juveniles asked Wasserman to pick them up again; he drove to a liquor store and bought the group rum and plastic cups and dropped the group off at a nearby condominium.

PCBPD then discovered the suspect allegedly contacted the three minors individually and asked for naked photographs. Officers say Wasserman later met with the juveniles one more time and asked for their telephones to see if the photos had been sent by them.

Wasserman then allegedly offered the juveniles five dollars to kiss him.

Detectives say they later located Wasserman, who was taken to Panama City Beach Police Department for questioning, where he admitted to picking up the juveniles and buying them liquor.

Wasserman is facing three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was arrested and taken into Bay County Jail.

