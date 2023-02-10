LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 15 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 15 begins Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ankle monitor (file photo)
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
Mia Creech booking photo
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Lawmakers react after Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration