Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.

The SFMNP is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section.

This program has limited funding and food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until available funds are committed.

Seniors are encouraged to complete an application as soon as possible.

You can apply at https://agi.alabama.gov/ or https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ .

“The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more local products. I want to encourage those who are eligible to apply and begin shopping local!” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate. “ADAI looks forward to another year of supporting Alabama’s farmers and senior citizens through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.”

Eligibility:

• Age — Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application, AND

• Income — Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits:

$2,096 monthly … for a household of … 1

$2,823 monthly … for a household of … 2

Visit https://agi.alabama.gov/ or https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ if there are more than 2 people in the household.

How to apply:

Applicants must apply online at https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ .

Unfortunately, applications cannot be taken over the phone or by mail.

If you have the Benefits card from 2022, you will need your card number to renew that card and submit your application.

If eligible and your application submission is completed, a benefit card will be mailed to the address provided on the application for new recipients. Applicants must reapply every year.

However, it is important to keep the benefits card since new benefits will be loaded on the card each year after an application is received.

Where can I use the food benefits?

Benefits can be redeemed at State Sanctioned Farmers Markets, Farm Stands and U-Pick Operations for the purchase of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, honey and cut herbs from May through November 15, 2023.

To view a list by county, visit https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/locations/ .

Benefits cannot be used at grocery stores or any location not listed on the redemption site.

How to use the benefit card:

When purchasing Alabama grown fresh fruits or vegetables from authorized farmers, present the benefit card use just like you would a debit or credit card.

The farmer will scan the card, enter the amount of the purchase, you will confirm the amount and then the purchase is complete.

However, make sure the farmer returns your card to you. It is that simple!

For more information about the SFMNP, visit agi.alabama.gov/2023/02/fresh-fruit-and-vegetable-benefit-cards-available-for-seniors/ or call 334-240-7247 or 1-877-774-9519.

