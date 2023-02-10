Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10.

The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills.

At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked with locating a decoy suspect underground without putting themselves in danger. If the handler chose the wrong way to apprehend the suspect, blank shots were fired at them.

Corporal Nicholas Krista said, “That’s a big wake-up call to our handlers that you can’t just throw your head in this tunnel, and hope for the best.”

Corporal Jessica Harrison and her K9 partner Robby came to the Wiregrass all the way from Platte County, Missouri for the training. Robby honed his drug finding skills in vehicles. “Down here they have a lot of great people in the community that have open buildings that they’ll let them work in,” Harrison said, “It’s a new environment plus you get different ideas from different people rather than just the same people doing similar scenarios, try to change it up a little bit.”

K-9 police handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass, going through training scenarios.

K9 Hank gave News4 a first person point of view of the “Hogan’s Alley” drill. Hank and his handler had to locate a suspect and safely navigate through obstacles.

K9 Commander with the Dothan Police Department, Lieutenant Wozniak, said, “For these guys to pick their dogs up on a down dog scenario, and have to step over chairs and go over barricades, not just one but three of them, says a lot for the training these guys are doing, and how the dogs accept being picked up and on a chair and stepped over a barricade.”

This is the DPD’s 27-year hosting the K9 seminar and they credit it’s success to the community. “They have really stepped up, over my 24 years in the agency,” said Wozniak, “allowing us to use their vacant buildings and properties, so we owe a lot to the business owners in Dothan.”

This year, 71 K9 handler teams participated in the training. Wozniak was proud to see progress in his officers from years past. “When we see the guys that were here five years ago and the issues that they were having five years ago and to now see where they are at five years later and do see how they’ve grown and how the dogs have grown and matured.”

