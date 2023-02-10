Celebrating Our People: Week 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month.

Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 | Deborah Pearson

Deborah Pearson has probably been the longest serving woman in broadcasting in this area, with over 30 years of experience.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 | Charles Lewis

W. Charles Lewis, senior pastor at Dothan Community Church, says it’s important that we not just look out for ourselves, but to have a community perspective.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 | Gary Thornton Griffin

Gary Thornton Griffin says if you can have yourself available to help people, you’re going to be able to help the world grow.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 | Leroy Alford

For Leroy Alford, he understands times used to be very tough. Black History Month means a lot to him because of how much thing have changed.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 | Virgil Byrd

Born in Ozark, Virgil Byrd is a retired fire fighter and a Black History Month Gala honoree and co-founder of Tri-State Family Reunion.

