Brookwood Elementary honors “Rock Star” students

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers and faculty at Brookwood Elementary got a chance to honor their students’ hard work.

Students have received rock-star slips since September. Teachers gave them out for good behavior like helping a friend, being quiet in class, or even brightening someone’s day.

On February 10, all of the slips were put into a basket and seven lucky students’ names were drawn. They got to pick from prizes like a Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

While the faculty and staff know that good behavior and academic success is expected, a reward to work for can have a positive impact.

Principal Waller Martin said, “We encourage them to find the good things, and it’s not very hard, to find the good things, and it doesn’t take very long to recognize somebody, and that makes that student feel extremely good. We have three copies, you know, one copy goes to the office, one to the teacher, and one copy goes home. So, that child is able to take that rockstar slip home and show those parents the good thing that they did.”

Martin plans to implement other positive programs, like the rockstar student in the future at Brookwood Elementary.

