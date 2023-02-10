Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools

Ozark City Schools
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Business Academy in Ozark has something big brewing.

They have partnered with locally owned coffee shop, The Bean Bro, to open a shop on the career center campus.

The new shop will be run by students based on a business plan that FBLA members created.

February was made Career and Technical Education month in the City of Ozark earlier this month by Mayor Blankenship.

Throughout the month, the OCS Career Academies are aimed at bringing awareness to career development opportunities available in and around the city.

OCS’s Bean Bro campus is the next step creating these student opportunities.

The coffee shop stopped by the campus today with the first round of inventory. Students are set to learn the brewing process next week.

According to a Facebook post from OCS Career Academies, the shop will have a soft opening to students in the spring but hope to be open to the public next fall.

