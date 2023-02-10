Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit

Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation.

Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).

According to Marshall’s office, the proposed rule affects most gun owners across the country because a significant number of them use stabilizers to lessen recoil and improve accuracy.

“This is just another example of President Biden weaponizing the administrative state in an attempt to achieve a political objective that is that neither constitutional nor legislatively feasible,” Attorney General Marshall said. “I will always boldly and unabashedly defend the second amendment and my office will fight against any efforts to erode the constitutional rights of gun owners in our nation.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ankle monitor (file photo)
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
Mia Creech booking photo
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Lawmakers react after Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

Latest News

Celebrating Our People: Virgil Byrd
Celebrating Our People: Virgil Byrd
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
ACOM students joined News4 to speak on the second annual Miscarriage and Infant Loss Memorial...
Miscarriage and Infant Loss Memorial Walk
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach...
Man arrested for sex crimes in Panama City Beach