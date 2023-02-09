UPS plane stuck off taxiway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UPS plane is stuck off the taxiway at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Kim Hunt said the accident happened around 5:10 a.m. when the 767 was trying to make a turn.

Authorities are trying to determine a plan right now for removing it. There are no impacts to any flights.

