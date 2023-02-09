Rainy Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A wetter pattern is ahead through the first half of the weekend as temperatures drop for Friday and Saturday. We’ll finally see the sunshine return as we head through Sunday morning, with warmer air set to move back in next week.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 58°. Winds becoming N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, scattered showers. High near 62°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain likely. Low near 49°. Winds N-NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Low: 49° High: 55° 90%

SUN: Early clouds, then sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 10% early

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 73° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 76° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms developing. Low: 64° High: 80° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

