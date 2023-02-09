Prepared, not paranoid: Law enforcement work together to prepare for spring break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is describing the behavior they saw over spring break last year in Panama City Beach as “absolutely ridiculous”.

With March just a few weeks away, Panama City Beach Police held a joint press conference Wednesday to remind spring breakers that we may have a real fun beach, but we do not have a real fun jail. Multiple law enforcement agencies are going into the spring break season as a united front, utilizing every resource and putting a zero-tolerance policy on any and all criminal behavior.

“So, we’ve learned some lessons from last year. And we do have a lot of resources at our disposal. We’ve got a lot of resources we can call in,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Spring breakers took Panama City Beach by storm in 2022, with red and blue lights flashing at every turn, chaotic crowds, and gunshots.

“Last year, guys we saw a lot of nonsense committed by a bunch of stupid people,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “It’s not our first rodeo. We’ve been dealing with spring break for many, many years now. But I think last year, we said the loudest. We are not going to tolerate criminal behavior.”

With spring break quickly approaching, multiple law enforcement agencies are standing together with a firm stance.

“To the individuals that are set, you know just set on coming down here and causing disruption. Despite all your rage, you’re still going to end up like a rat in the cage,” Talamantez said.

They said anyone who wants to act out will be put in handcuffs.

“We’ve got a real fun beach here in Panama City Beach. We don’t have a real fun jail,” Ford said.

More than 160 spring breakers found out for themselves the weekend of March 26th. Many of their mugshots were shown in a PowerPoint at the conference and are now being used as warrants to deter them from coming back.

“We’ll spread your picture out to all the lodging establishments in Bay County. They’re going to know your name and what you’re wanted for. We’re going to leave it up to them to decide that they want to rent a place to you,” Talamantez said.

For those who aren’t familiar with spring break in Panama City Beach, a list of laws goes into place for everyone during the month of March. Those include no booze on the sandy beaches, no loud music, and no parking lot parties.

“The governor has given us some new laws that we’re going to use, allowing us to double fines and tow vehicles and we’ll deal more easily with those people who need to be dealt with,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “Pay the fines for your charges as well as come to the Star Avenue Hotel run by the Bay County Jail.”

Talamantez said they’re prepared, not paranoid. He wants residents to know everyone should be playing a part in keeping our community safe. It’s as simple as if you see something, say something.

Officers anticipate the spring break season this year to run from March 10 through April 10.

The following are some of the laws & ordinances PCBPD will be strictly enforcing:

NO alcohol on the beach during the month of March.

NO alcohol sales after 2 a.m.

NO loitering in parking lots or on the shoulder of the roadway.

NO consumption of alcohol in parking lots or in vehicles.

NO riding on the exterior of vehicles. This includes sitting on the edge of window sills, standing up through the sun roof, etc.

NO illegal drugs.

NO loud music. Music heard more than 25 feet away is illegal.

NO underage drinking. You must be 21 years of age to possess or drink alcohol.

NO violence or fighting.

NO climbing, jumping from, or throwing things from balconies.

NO metal shovels on the beach or digging holes deeper than 2 feet.

Violations of these laws will result in:

Arrest and at least one night in the County Jail.

A criminal record that will follow you beyond Spring Break.

Up to a $500 fine or imprisonment in the County Jail up to 60 days.

