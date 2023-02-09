“HeartSafe” program is on a mission to reduce sudden cardiac arrest death risk

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, at any time.

“I have family members that have went into sudden cardiac arrest,” Richard Byrd, EMS training captain, Dothan Fire Department, said.

Byrd witnessed those terrifying moments firsthand.

“Thanks to the great training, the bystanders that knew hands only CPR, they were able to save their lives and they are alive and well today because of that,” Byrd said.

Byrd is not alone. That’s why the HeartSafe program led by the Southeast Health Foundation is working to ‘give hearts a safer place to work, learn and gather.’

This program is focused on prevention because timing in a cardiac arrest situation is valuable. Training instructors say every second matters.

The statistics are alarming: about 9 in 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside the hospital die.

“Sudden cardiac arrest impacts around 350,000 Americans a year,” Sean Gibson, executive director of Southeast Alabama Region 5, said. “70% of those 350,000 people, they die at home.”

CPR improves those odds, but it has to be performed quickly.

“Every one minute after it starts that someone does not do chest compressions, that person loses 10 percent of survivability,” Gibson said. “So, in 10 minutes, it’s easy to do the math.”

That’s where HeartSafe training is making a difference. People in the community get free hands-on practice with using AEDs and learning chest compressions on dummies.

“We want you to be ready and prepared,” MeLeah Bennett, donor relations specialist with the Southeast Health Foundation, said.

The program is growing and will likely make Dothan the first HeartSafe city in Alabama, an important designation.

“The city of Dothan responds to about 15 cardiac arrests a month,” Gibson said.

Being a HeartSafe city means 7,100 people know CPR and how to use an AED. The Southeast Health Foundation partner with the Dothan Fire Department, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama EMS to achieve this goal. They are working toward that number by training people at 71 businesses. So far, 20 organizations are on board.

“Which means 10 percent of their staff has been trained in CPR or on the AED,” Bennett said. “They also have an AED onsite, and they have an emergency response plan.”

Skills learned in this training can be used beyond the walls of the business.

“They may be saving a loved one’s life,” Byrd said. “When a loved one goes into sudden cardiac arrest it doesn’t just affect that one individual, it affects everybody’s family. You know, time away from work, missed income, missing that valuable time with your loved ones that would have had otherwise if you would have starts CPR early.”

The next public CPR and AED training is March 7th.

If you are a business wanting to earn your HeartSafe designation, you can click here to find out how.

