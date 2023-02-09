HA, Providence rivalry continues for boys basketball area tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- 3.6 miles is all the separates these two schools as the Circle City rivalry continues. Houston Academy hosting Providence Christian as both look to win the area title.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.