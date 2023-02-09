HA, Providence rivalry continues for boys basketball area tournament

3.6 miles is all the separates these two schools as the Circle City rivalry continues. Houston Academy hosting Providence Christian as both look to win the area
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- 3.6 miles is all the separates these two schools as the Circle City rivalry continues. Houston Academy hosting Providence Christian as both look to win the area title.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

Latest News

The Ariton Purple Cats and G.W. Long Rebels face off on a neutral court at Barbour County for...
Ariton, Long fight for area title
The Ariton Purple Cats and G.W. Long Rebels face off on a neutral court at Barbour County for...
Ariton, Long fight for area title
3.6 miles is all the separates these two schools as the Circle City rivalry continues. Houston...
HA, Providence rivalry continues for boys basketball area tournament
A tough battle to the finish, the Lady Trojans get past the Lady Eagles to secure the area crown.
Charles Henderson girls overcome Carroll for 5A-Area 4 title