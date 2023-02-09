A few rainy days ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Rain is on the way this morning, a line of showers and some thunderstorms is just to the west of the area but it will weaken as it moves in so our chance of seeing severe weather is very low this morning. We will remain on the cloudy side today with chances of showers throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Tomorrow another piece of energy will slide south and bring another chance of rain that will still around through the day on Saturday again our severe weather chance with this is low. It will be cool Friday and Saturday with the rain sticking around. Sunshine returns Sunday and for the start of the week. Our next system is set to move in during the middle of the week next week.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 74°. Winds S/SW 10-15 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. Low near 58°. Winds N 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 62°. Winds N 5-10 mph 90%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. Low: 49° High: 55° 50%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 73° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 76° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 81° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 62° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

