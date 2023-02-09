City of Enterprise works to improve residential areas through state grant

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer.

Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”

A block grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) allowed the city to demolish run-down homes and other structures at no cost to the property owner. “Those property owners are very very happy that we’re coming forward with a way for them to clean up their neighborhood,” Mott said, “and stabilize that area of town so blight doesn’t continue to grow.”

The city has already removed 31 structures through the grant and made the areas ready to rebuild. The city wants to maximize the funds available to them through the grant and get as many of the structures down as they can.

Enterprise has a total of over $300,000 for the project and over 20 more structures signed up for demolition. Mott said that, “The grant was written primarily around residential structures in town but just like behind me there are other structures in town that can not be used for what they’re supposed to be used for and the property owners are looking for a way to remove those structures.”

The project is aimed at creating more desirable neighborhoods for the Enterprise community. “We’re there to help them and to help the neighborhood and the community,” Mott said.

The application deadline for the community block program is February 28. To find out if your property would qualify or for application information contact the City of Enterprise Engineering Department at (334) 348-2648.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.