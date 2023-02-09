Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, Biden ventures to Florida. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File(Associated Press)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden on Thursday made additional disaster assistance available to Alabama.

The increase in federal funding is for emergency work in the state due to the devastating severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that swept through the state on Jan. 12.

Under the president’s order, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the incident period.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
Ankle monitor (file photo)
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address
Alabama officials respond to President Biden’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Hank and his handler had to locate a suspect and safely navigate through obstacles.
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
Hank and his handler had to locate a suspect and safely navigate through obstacles.
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
The HeartSafe program led by the Southeast Health Foundation is working to ‘give hearts a safer...
“HeartSafe” program is on a mission to reduce sudden cardiac arrest death risk
“We don’t know if they’re trapped underneath or if maybe they were able to get out,” Montgomery...
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
A new consumer watchdog report looks into the system of recalls in the United States and calls...
Defective: New report on product recalls reinforces that a flawed federal law has led to unnecessary injuries