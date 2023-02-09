Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors.

His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday.

When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick had ordered him to wear while waiting to face murder charges was nowhere to be found.

Charles Ted Herring, a former Alabama inmate whose company, Tracking Dummies, outfitted Townes in July 2021 should have known the device had been removed.

Herring has not been implicated of wrongdoing and, in fact, Goodman plans to seek his input about how to best resolve monitor fiascos like that of Townes.

Herring blames the matter on not receiving an alert that the monitor had been removed, conceding that tracking devices have occasional issues including dead batteries.

Even if he had been alerted to Townes, there are no court ordered guidelines how to handle such matters.

Herring said he would usually notify bonding companies who retain him, but judges are not involved beyond ordering defendants to wear devices.

In Townes’ case, three surety companies joined to post his $350,000 bond, and then turned to Herring whose firm provides GPS tracking and other services.

Legal filings show Herring has a history of arrests for non-violent crimes dating back 30 years, including theft and forgery. He was released on parole from an Alabama prison in 2018.

He since claims to have founded several companies, including Tracking Dummies, and apparently has no additional brushes with the law.

As for Townes’, he is back in jail after Judge Derrick revoked his bond hours following his latest arrest.

He will apparently remain locked up until his Capital Murder trial that could take place mid-2023.

If convicted as charged, Townes would receive life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors had removed death as possible punishment before Derrick agreed to Townes’ release on bond.

Police say Townes killed 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, who had stolen his car, in 2018.

