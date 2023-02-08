Zion Williamson to sit out Pelicans’ next 3 games, miss All-Star Game, report says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring Jan. 2 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson will miss the Pelicans’ next three games and will not participate in the NBA All-Star Game, as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury, according to a published report.

Williamson will be evaluated again after the All-Star break, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez, citing Pelicans coach Willie Green. He already has missed New Orleans’ last 19 games.

Williamson hasn’t played since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

