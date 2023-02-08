Wetter Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances increase starting Thursday afternoon as we track a cold front approaching the Wiregrass. Rain is likely on Friday, with lingering showers into Saturday looking quite possible now. We’ll be cooler for the weekend, before warming again next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 58°. Winds S/SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 62° 80%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 55° 50%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 68° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 73° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 57° High: 76° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.