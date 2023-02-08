Wetter Pattern Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances increase starting Thursday afternoon as we track a cold front approaching the Wiregrass. Rain is likely on Friday, with lingering showers into Saturday looking quite possible now. We’ll be cooler for the weekend, before warming again next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 58°.  Winds S/SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 62° 80%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 55° 50%

SUN: Sunny.  Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 68° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 73° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 57° High: 76° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

Very warm today