Very warm today

SYNOPSIS -Warmer this morning with most of the area starting off in the 50s. Most areas will stay dry this afternoon, but tomorrow morning the chance of rain will start to climb. A few showers for the morning hours on Thursday with better chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday with a few storms possible but our overall severe threat is low with this event. Rain chances will stick around through the day on Friday and into the first half of Saturday before the system moves out of our area. Cooler for the weekend with overnight lows Saturday in the lower 30s. We warm right back up next week with our next cold front moving through in the middle of the week.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 79°. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, AM showers. Low near 58°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 74°. Winds S 5-15 mph 80%

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered rain. Low: 58° High: 65° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, morning showers. Low: 42° High: 55° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 62° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 46° High: 73° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 74° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 52° High: 77° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

