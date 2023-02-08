Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld

ZooWorld's upcoming Valentine's Day kissing booth could be furrier than you're used to.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser.

These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine.

All funds go directly to purchasing new enrichment items for the animals.

Kissing booth animals are only available in their specific time slots, so get tickets now at ZooWorld Panama City Beach.

Kissing Booth Schedule:

Saturday, February 11th: 10:00 a.m. to 10:59 a.m.: $5 rabbit or bearded dragon; 11:00 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.: $5 snake; 12:00 p.m. to 12:59 p.m.: $10, kangaroo; 1:00 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.: $10, baby capybara; 2:00 p.m. to 2:59 p.m.: $10, baby porcupine; 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $5, tortoise.

Sunday, February 12th: 10:00 a.m. to 10:59 a.m.: $5 rabbit or bearded dragon; 11:00 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.: $5 snake; 12:00 p.m. to 12:59 p.m.: $10 kangaroo; 1:00 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.: $5 baby capybara; 2:00 p.m. to 2:59 p.m.: $10 baby porcupine 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $5 tortoise.

