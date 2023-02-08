Local employees receive Extra Mile Award

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People say good customer service is hard to come by. Not for Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill, as they were awarded for their outstanding customer service at Enterprise City Hall.

Mayor William E. Cooper presented Adams and Hall with an Extra Mile Award during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Back in December 2022, Adams assisted a customer who came seeking service at the water department. Adams noticed the customer did not have the proper documents. Soon enough, Adams noticed a discrepancy in the GIS property records website related to the customer’s address.

Communication Specialist Tangi Hill assisted Adams, and both began to make a great deal of calls to the Coffee County Courthouse to resolve the situation. The issues took nearly two hours to resolve and if not for the swiftness of Adams and Hill, it could have led to an even bigger problem.

Mayor Cooper presented both women with a plaque.

“I commend you on the remarkable customer experience you provided this resident,” Mayor Cooper told Adams and Hill. “Your actions serve as an example for others. We are proud to have such outstanding individuals representing the City of Enterprise.”

In a separate instance, in January, Adams stayed late to help a soldier set up service, even though he arrived after the office closed.

“This is the level of service we are proud to offer in Enterprise,” Mayor Cooper said.

Adams and Hall are the proven standard for excellent customer service, dedication, and making the lives of others just a little bit easier and the City of Enterprise is happy to have them.

