Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning.

Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest.

“It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum told News 4.

The robbery that involved a gun occurred Monday at Circle K convenience store along busy U.S. 231.

Then the following day, officers chased the apparent stolen car that Miller drove but lost sight of it during the dramatic pursuit.

Miller will be transported to the Dale County Jail and held without bond, pending a court appearance.

