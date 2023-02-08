FEMA’s home buyout program changes Bay County resident’s life

Bay County leaders said they'll probably turn this flood-prone home into a retention pond.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners across the Panhandle can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a bad storm.

“The driveway floods. It’ll go into the garage. The garage floods, and it’ll get into the house,” homeowner Keriss Cambria said.

That flooding would happen on more than one occasion for her.

“It’d just rain really hard, and water would get into the home,” Cambria said.

Cambria owns a home in unincorporated Bay County. It’s a flood-prone piece of property on North Lagoon Drive.

FEMA’s home buyout program is now making a difference in her life.

“It’s a volunteer program,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “It’s for homes that are subject to flooding multiple times.”

Cambria’s property was brought to the forefront at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission Meeting.

Commissioners approved to purchase her flood-prone home for $275,000 through FEMA’s home buyout program. The county received around $5 million in federal dollars for Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally flood damages.

“Typically, we will buy that area and turn it into a retention pond which helps alleviate flooding for the rest of the neighborhood,” Hamm said.

Cambria said that the program was a saving grace for her young family.

“Honestly, it was our last hope,” Cambria said. “I didn’t know what else to do at that point aside from either defaulting on my loan and killing my credit for the next 10 years, or FEMA.”

Cambria said the whole process can take a few years with the application and paperwork, but for her it’s worth it.

“We were living in travel trailers in the driveway,” Cambria said. “The house was uninhabitable. We couldn’t stay there anymore.”

The county won’t close on Cambria’s home until February 14th.

County officials said the home buyout program is currently closed.

