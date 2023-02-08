CONTEST: Enter to win tickets to SEADC’s The Lion King

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Win tickets for a wild performance from Southeast Alabama Dance Company.

SEADC is excited to put on their spring performance of The Lion King March 9-12 at the Dothan Civic Center.

The classic tale of bravery and adventure will be brought to life through fantastic costumes and beautiful choreography.

News4 is pleased to announce that we will be giving away tickets to all four nights of the show.

Entering is easy: all you have to do is fill out the form below!

You must be 18 or older to enter. The form will be open through Sunday, March 5, 2023 at midnight. Winners will be announced on the following Monday through a random drawing.

There will be four winners, one for each night of the show. Each winner will be given a bundle of four tickets. News4 will contact the winners using the information you submit through the form to inform you of which show your tickets will be for.

To pick up your tickets if you win, visit the box office at the Dothan Civic Center the night of whichever show you’ll be attending. Please present a valid photo ID to claim the tickets.

