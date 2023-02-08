City of Dothan to resurface Fairlane drive

Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue.
Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan will begin resurfacing Fairlane Drive Wednesday, February 8.

Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue.

Drivers can expect traffic delays when travelling in this area and should be cautious when travelling in the area.

For more information on the resurfacing of this road, contact Civil Engineer, Jonathan Lucas at (334)-615-4420.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock County Correctional has died days after...
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
Blakely Police and GBI are currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a...
Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case

Latest News

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel...
Gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt responds to State of the Union address
Alabama officials repsond to President Biden’s State of the Union address
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed