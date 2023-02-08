City of Dothan to resurface Fairlane drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan will begin resurfacing Fairlane Drive Wednesday, February 8.

Work on this roadway will extend from East Selma Street to Third Avenue.

Drivers can expect traffic delays when travelling in this area and should be cautious when travelling in the area.

For more information on the resurfacing of this road, contact Civil Engineer, Jonathan Lucas at (334)-615-4420.

