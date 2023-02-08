Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her.

So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it was only natural for her co-workers to surprise her with a new vehicle.

“This started Thursday afternoon, and by yesterday we had the money raised to purchase the vehicle,” said Principal Christy Hamilton.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, faculty and staff lined up in front of the Nisan Altima and cheered “surprise” as Karen walked out of the building.

“I thought I had to come clean something up, and when I got out the door they said ‘surprise’ and I thought, ‘what are they surprising for?’” said Trotter.

Karen is especially grateful for the generosity of her co-workers.

Enon Baptist church also donated $500, but the rest was paid for by the staff at Bryan Elementary.

