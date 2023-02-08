Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her.

So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it was only natural for her co-workers to surprise her with a new vehicle.

“This started Thursday afternoon, and by yesterday we had the money raised to purchase the vehicle,” said Principal Christy Hamilton.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, faculty and staff lined up in front of the Nisan Altima and cheered “surprise” as Karen walked out of the building.

“I thought I had to come clean something up, and when I got out the door they said ‘surprise’ and I thought, ‘what are they surprising for?’” said Trotter.

Karen is especially grateful for the generosity of her co-workers.

Enon Baptist church also donated $500, but the rest was paid for by the staff at Bryan Elementary.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

Latest News

Get to know the newest member of our News4 team!
Welcome Sydney Wallace
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that $5.6 million in grants would be awarded...
Highway safety office at Enterprise State among awarded statewide law enforcement programs
(From left to right) Enterprise Rescue Captain Anthony Cole, Enterprise Fire Department...
Enterprise first responders receive donation from Alabama businessman
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams