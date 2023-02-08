Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn.

(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped.

WMC reports Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday.

Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion is 5′3″ and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

The boys are believed to be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both are wanted by Jackson Police Department for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

If you know where any of them may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man walked into a Midland City Circle K during the early morning hours of February 6 and...
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a hearing held September...
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Earnest Jett booking photo.
Horse riding veterinarian shot; suspect captured in Houston County
The crash occurred on Alabama 30 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles east of...
2 killed in early morning Barbour County crash

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead