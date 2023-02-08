Alabama officials repsond to President Biden’s State of the Union address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of elected officials from Alabama responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt

"Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing."

In a video response, Sen. Britt said she was disappointed in what was missing from the address.

“Watching President Biden’s State of the Union address, I was listening to his remarks not just as a Senator, but as a mom of two school-aged kids. Tonight, I’m disappointed to say that the perspective of Alabama parents and families was missing.

The reality of what moms and dads across our state and nation are facing is a stark difference from what we heard tonight from the President. Parents and families are sitting around the kitchen table, worrying about how they’re going to make ends meet in the face of crushing inflation. They’re worried about the price of groceries, from eggs and milk to flour and chicken. They’re worried about the wave of supply chain shortages that have affected their children recently, that’s everything from baby formula to children’s Tylenol. I don’t have to guess about what parents are facing under this Administration – I’m living it every day, and I’m hearing from my fellow moms and dads about their own unique experiences.”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville echoed many of the same concerns as Sen. Britt in his video response:

“It’s hard for President Biden to address the weakened State of our Union when he doesn’t seem to be living in the difficult reality he’s created. Americans can’t afford their utilities or groceries, don’t feel safe in their communities, and are villainized for their views by a president who promised to unite us. Not only did the president fail to offer solutions tonight, he showed he doesn’t even seem to understand the problems. Instead, he just paid lip service to the same progressive priorities that have failed time and time again.”

“The divide between President Biden’s big-government view of our country and the conservative vision for our potential has never been wider. Republicans believe in a union that protects liberty, creates opportunity, and gets people back on their feet. We have a vision to make our country more free, more secure, and more affordable. As we saw tonight, President Biden doesn’t share that vision. However, because I speak with hardworking people every day who want to help turn our country around, I still believe America’s best days lie ahead of her. Those days will come when we elect a president who actually believes in American greatness and is capable of delivering results.”

U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt

In his response, Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) said Americans do not believe President Biden’s message:

“While President Biden says the state of our union is strong, it is clear that the American people don’t believe him. They don’t believe him when they are paying record prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump. They don’t believe him when the crisis at our southern border continues to escalate, with 4.5 million illegal crossings since he took office. They don’t believe him when their children continue to overdose on fentanyl that’s been trafficked across the border. And they don’t believe him when the Chinese Communist Party goes unchecked and their spy balloons are not shot down before they traverse our entire country.

“The American people deserve better and the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is committed to delivering solutions. We are taking a common-sense conservative approach to these issues, and we encourage the President to work with us as we lead in the 118th Congress.”

U.S. Representative Gary Palmer

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06) released the following statement:

“The President’s words did not change reality. Americans continue to wake up to high gas prices, unaffordable groceries, and in some part of the country choosing between buying the food and medicine they need or keeping their homes adequately heated, and an unsecure border,” said Rep. Gary Palmer. “The reality is President Biden’s policies are crushing American households and nothing from his speech indicates he understands their struggles.”

Palmer continued, “It doesn’t have to be this way. My Republican colleagues and I are focused on fixing the problems caused by the Biden administration. We promise to hold our government accountable, to do all we can to lower inflation and rebuild our economy, protect our freedom, and keep our nation safe. I hope the President is willing to work with us to achieve these goals.”

