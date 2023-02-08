Abbeville Christian boys advances to AISA Final Four

The Abbeville Christian Generals take down Pickens Academy. The Generals will play Thursday at 12:30 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Christian Generals take down Pickens Academy. The Generals will play Thursday at 12:30 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

